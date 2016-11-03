UN says Kenya can remove troops in Juba dispute

Politics and policy

The United Nations has said Kenya is at liberty to withdraw its troops from the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan following a spat over the sacking of a Kenyan general leading the multinational force.

This came as President Uhuru Kenyatta hit out at the UN over the sacking and said Kenya was being used as a scapegoat after international agency failed to meet its obligations in South Sudan.

“This is the prerogative of the Kenyan government and we respect it,” an official at the world body’s Department of Peacekeeping said of Kenya’s withdrawal order. “We will now consult with the Kenyan government regarding the modalities of withdrawal of its contingent.”

Kenya’s UN mission in New York has officially conveyed its decision to pull its forces out of UN Mission in South Sudan (Unmiss), the peacekeeping official added.

Mr Kenyatta said Kenya intends to withdraw its troops from the South Sudan mission and discontinue plans to contribute troops to a proposed regional force to be deployed in Juba.

“We will no longer contribute to a mission that has failed to meet its mandate and which has now resorted to scapegoating Kenyans,” Mr Uhuru said Thursday.

Lt Gen Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki was accused of not responding to an attack on a hotel in the South Sudanese capital Juba in July—which led to an attack on civilians.