http://www.businessdailyafrica.com/image/view/-/3797318/medRes/1553291/-/ycukj3/-/githu.jpg
Home Politics and policy

Politics and policy

UN top court sides with Somalia on maritime boundary case

Share Bookmark Print Rating
Members of Kenya's legal team on International Affairs led by Attorney General Githu Muigai after the preliminary objections on the Somalia vs Kenya case at The Hague, Netherlands, last year. PHOTO | FILE

Members of Kenya's legal team on International Affairs led by Attorney General Githu Muigai after the preliminary objections on the Somalia vs Kenya case at The Hague, Netherlands, last year. PHOTO | FILE 

By REUTERS

Posted  Thursday, February 2   2017 at  19:09

In Summary

  • The ruling means a boundary case brought by Somalia against Kenya can continue, a process that may take some years.

Judges at the United Nations' highest court ruled on Thursday they have the authority to adjudicate in a maritime boundary dispute between Kenya and Somalia involving stretches of the Indian Ocean that are potentially rich in oil and gas deposits.

SHARE THIS STORY

Siding with Somalia, the International Court of Justice rejected Kenya's argument that existing agreements between the two countries amounted to a commitment to settle their boundary disputes outside the court.

The ruling means a boundary case brought by Somalia against Kenya can continue, a process that may take some years.

NSE top gainers & losers
n-soko About us Contact us Digital Editions Syndication Help Privacy Policy Terms RSS