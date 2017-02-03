Politics and policy
UN top court sides with Somalia on maritime boundary case
By REUTERS
Posted Thursday, February 2 2017 at 19:09
Posted Thursday, February 2 2017 at 19:09
In Summary
- The ruling means a boundary case brought by Somalia against Kenya can continue, a process that may take some years.
Judges at the United Nations' highest court ruled on Thursday they have the authority to adjudicate in a maritime boundary dispute between Kenya and Somalia involving stretches of the Indian Ocean that are potentially rich in oil and gas deposits.
SHARE THIS STORYTweet
Siding with Somalia, the International Court of Justice rejected Kenya's argument that existing agreements between the two countries amounted to a commitment to settle their boundary disputes outside the court.
The ruling means a boundary case brought by Somalia against Kenya can continue, a process that may take some years.
ALSO READ: Somalia says has right taking Kenya to court