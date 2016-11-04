US in talks with Kenya over KDF's exit from South Sudan

Politics and policy

Peacekeeper troops from Ethiopia deployed by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), patrol on foot in Juba, South Sudan on October 4, 2016. AFP PHOTO | ALBERT GONZALEZ FARRAN

The United States is conferring with the Kenyan government regarding its decision to withdraw its forces from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (Unmiss), a State Department spokesman has said.

“We’re continuing to talk to the Kenyans about their intentions,” spokesman Mark Toner said at a press briefing in Washington, DC.

“We don’t want to see Unmiss compromised — the numbers — in terms of troop numbers on the ground,” Mr Toner added.

The US has not specifically commented on the sacking of Unmiss commander Lt-Gen Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki except to say that it respects the action taken by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Reuters reported that the US asked the UN Security Council on Thursday to endorse the investigative report that led to Lt-Gen Ondieki's removal.

But China, with Russia's support, was said to have blocked the US move during the council's closed-door meeting.

“For us, the decision was premature," Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Petr Illichev told Reuters in regard to Lt-Gen Ondieki's ouster.

Unmiss' structure is now “in ruins,” the Russian envoy added. "We don't have a special representative, she's leaving, we don't have a force commander.”

Unmiss civilian chief Ellen Loj is scheduled to step down at the end of this month.

The head of the UN Peacekeeping Department, meanwhile, told reporters in New York that the conclusions of the report on the performance of Unmiss' military leadership were “irrefutable.”

Peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous also suggested in response to a reporter's question that the UN is unlikely to force other top Unmiss officials out of their posts.

Mr Ladsous noted that the public summary of the investigative report “doesn't call for other big-scale changes.”

The UN has appointed Unmiss' second-in-command, Maj-Gen Chaoying Yang of China as Lt-Gen Ondieki's acting replacement.

Samantha Power, the US ambassador to the UN, emphasised in a statement on Thursday that Unmiss had ignored pleas to rescue scores of civilians who were being beaten and “gang-raped” by South Sudan government troops in Juba in July.