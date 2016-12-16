US aid to Kenya seen falling sharply as Trump takes over

Politics and policy

Workers at a local textile factory that enjoys favourable trade terms under the Agoa trade pact. During his campaigns, Mr Trump said he may review some trade pacts. PHOTO | FILE

UK-based accountants’ body has said political transition in the US raises the risk of reduced development aid spending in African countries, including Kenya.

The Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), in their report titled In Economic Insight: Africa Q4 2016, released yesterday said they expect a sharp fall in Donald Trump administration’s foreign assistance budget.

The report, commissioned by ICAEW and produced by forecaster Oxford Economics, focuses on Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Angola.

Currently the US is the top contributor of bilateral Official Development Assistance (ODA) to the region with over Sh900 billion distributed across Africa by 2013 alone. The UK comes in second with just under Sh400 billion followed by France’s over Sh200 billion ODA budget.

Of the recipients, Ethiopia got the largest financial support in eastern Africa, bagging over Sh350 billion in aid up to 2013 followed by Sh250 billion each for Kenya and Tanzania and Uganda’s over Sh150 billion.

The report also identified trade as another area that may suffer in post-Obama’s America. Although US-Africa trade has declined in recent years, mostly due to the shale.

“Considering the president-elect’s protectionist stance, African economies could be harmed by tighter policies towards agricultural and manufacturing trade.” the report states.

The report comes a week after officials of a US investment agency visited the country to assess opportunities, raising hope of continued business ties even as anxiety grows over change of guard in Washington.