US condemns ban of Sh2bn America poll education plan

Politics and policy

US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec. PHOTO | FILE

America has rejected Kenya’s move to deregister a non-governmental organisation (NGO) involved in a US-supported voter education programme in what could trigger a diplomatic row between Washington and Nairobi.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

In a statement to newsrooms, US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec said his government strongly rejected allegations against the Kenya Electoral Assistance Programme (KEAP) and its implementing partners.

“The United States firmly rejects the recent unfounded allegations against International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) by the Government of Kenya,” said Mr Godec.

The reaction comes a day after the government cancelled a USAid-funded civic education programme run by IFES.

Kenya said IFES was operating illegally in the country, had several bank accounts that the government claimed were in breach of laws and had foreign employees working in Nairobi without permits. The Central Bank of Kenya was asked to freeze its accounts.

Mr Godec said IFES is a well-respected organisation with deep expertise and experience in supporting democratic elections around the world.

He refuted claims that IFES is not registered in Kenya after the NGO Co-ordination Board directed the US-based body to stop all its operations in the country.

“IFES is registered under the Companies Act and has legal standing to conduct programmes here,” the envoy said.

“USAid provides elections assistance under our Development Assistance Grant Agreement with the Government of Kenya, which allows for the issuance of work permits for implementing partner staff, including IFES,” he added.

He said the US was disappointed by the attempt to discredit the efforts to assist Kenyans in the conduct of free, fair, peaceful, and credible elections in 2017.