US fund in talks with Kenyan insurance firms

A fund where US billionaire and philanthropist George Soros is heavily invested has launched talks with several Kenyan underwriters struggling to raise funds to meet new regulations that peg capital to the risk taken.

Soros-backed LeapFrog Investment London partner Karima Olokun-Ola, who visited Nairobi last week, held talks with some local underwriters looking for fresh capital injection.

This came as the fund was reported to be preparing to raise $800 million (Sh80 billion) in the latest fund with Overseas Private Investment Corp preparing to sink in $200 million (Sh20 billion), which has already been approved by the US government. The firm is also targeting banks and insurance brokers in Africa.

“We are speaking to insurance companies, the ones that are looking for capital and those with sufficient capital but are looking to take advantage of consolidation and grow market share,” she said.

Regulations published by Treasury secretary Henry Rotich spell out a phased increase in basic capital requirements for insurers to be finalised by June 2018. General insurers must boost capitalisation from Sh300 million to Sh600 million, life insurers from Sh150 million to Sh400 million.

General re-insurers are required to raise their reserves from Sh500 million to Sh1 billion and life reinsurers from Sh300 million to Sh500 million.

Businesses offering combined lines, called composite, have also been hit hard by the new rules that require them to significantly increase their capital reserves to enhance ability to cover each line of business sufficiently.

The foray by LeapFrog comes hardly a month after it forked out Sh2.2 billion to acquire a controlling stake in regional drugstore operator Goodlife Pharmacy, which has 19 branches in Kenya and Uganda.

This is on top of its earlier purchase of a controlling stake worth Sh1.68 billion in health insurance provider Resolution Insurance.