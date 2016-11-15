US inspectors jet in for final assessment of JKIA safety standards

Magazines

Inspectors from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are in Nairobi for final assessment of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as Kenya races against time to commence direct flights to US.

They are expected to audit JKIA’s compliance to safety and security standards as Kenya makes the third attempt to launch direct flights to the world’s largest economy. The two previous bids failed, setting off a chain of security and safety reforms at the airport.

The government expects the direct flights to start in the first quarter of 2017.

Transport secretary James Macharia said the audit, which ends on Friday, will determine whether JKIA finally gets the Category One status that will allow airlines from the facility to fly straight to the US.

The audit was initially set for completion by August to enable the facilitate direct flights by September, but that was delayed as Parliament took longer time to finalise legislation as required by the FAA.

Parliament has so far passed the Civil Aviation Amendment Act, 2016, a legal framework that was endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in September.

“We have met all the conditions and this is the reason why the FAA officials are in the country to finalise their inspection on compliance,” says Mr Macharia.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) director-general Gilbert Kibe said Kenya will know the outcome of the audit 30 days from the date of completion.

“After finishing the auditing exercise on Friday, the FAA officials will get back to us after 30 days with the outcome of the process,” said Mr Kibe.

After the ongoing audit, the FAA will report to the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) that will set a date for the final audit of the airport before Kenya is declared a Category One country.