US oil firm plans to sell more stake in Kenya-based block

Money Markets

An oil rig in Cheptuket, Elgeyo-Marakwet County. PHOTO | FILE

US exploration firm ERHC has disclosed plans to sell more of its interest in northern Kenya-­based Block 11A despite “encouraging” findings from drilling results, as it looks to raise additional funds.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

ERHC disclosed its exploratory Tarach-1 well had indicated presence of hydrocarbon, which is likely to attract investors.

“The significant oil shows and highly-elevated gas readings encountered by the well indicate the presence of a working petroleum system with the strong possibility of significant hydrocarbon generation,” it said.

ERHC owns 35 per cent stake in the block with 55 per cent held by Spanish­-owned CEPSA Kenya, which is also the operator of the exploration sites.

The other 10 per cent is owned by the Kenyan government. Initially ERHC owned 90 per cent but farmed out the 55 per cent to CEPSA a few years ago.

ERHC disclosed it is looking for investors to whom it can farm out an additional stake in an effort to spread its risks.

“The company’s fundraising efforts might include farm-outs of part of the company’s assets in Kenya, Chad and the So Tomé and Príncipe Exclusive Economic Zone,” said ERHC in a report.

The company has no current source of income and is looking to diversify its risks through farm-outs.

In the nine months to June it reported a net loss of Sh381 million ($3,819,740) which was an improvement from Sh516 million ($5,165,213) loss posted in a similar period last year.

The decrease in loss was attributed to lower interest expense that offset the increase in drilling cost related to Tarach-1 well.

ERHC exploration expenses increased to Sh300 million ($3 million) over the nine-month period from Sh52 million ($520,914) due to Tarach-1 drilling costs. The US exploration firm had earlier this year estimated prospective oil resources in the Kenyan block at 662 million barrels.

No well has previously been drilled in the company’s block in Kenya, a point which advises its disclaimer to investors that “While the geological and geophysical work indicates prospectively, there are no guarantees before drilling that there will be a discovery of hydrocarbons. If there is a discovery, there is no guarantee that it will be commercial or in such quantities as to justify a development project”.

The government has an option of acquiring an additional 10 per cent interest in the block to push its total interest to 20 per cent.