US urged to forge closer ties with allies such as Kenya

The United States should enter the Trump era with lower expectations and greater reliance on countries such as Kenya as it pursues its goals in Africa, analysts urged at a forum in Washington on Tuesday.

“The US government will have limited time, limited resources and, frankly, limited energy to commit to achieving our objectives in Africa,” said retired Gen Carter Ham, former head of the US Africa Command (Africom).

Budget constraints and changing strategic considerations necessitate “a very rigorous prioritisation process outlining realistic outcomes and increasing reliance on partnership with others,” Gen Ham added.

Military stalemate

In practice, this approach means that Washington may have to accept a military stalemate in Somalia, said the leader of Africom from 2011 to 2013.

The current situation in Somalia “may be about as good as it’s going to get from a US government perspective,” Gen Ham suggested in the exchange on US strategy in Africa that took place at the Atlantic Council think tank.

Somalia’s government offers little prospect of functioning effectively, J Peter Pham, head of the council’s Africa programme, said in a new paper that served as the basis for discussion.

After more than four years in power, the government headed by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud “just barely manages to control the capital and parts of the southeastern littoral,” Dr Pham observed.

“Even that much is only thanks to the presence of more than 22,000 troops” that make up the Africa Union’s military force in Somalia, Dr Pham added. The US has also been launching increasing numbers of air strikes on targets said to be associated with Shabaab.