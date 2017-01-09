Uber entry reveals Nairobi a hotbed of competition

Magazines

Taxis in the streets of Nairobi: Taxi users gained from an influx of brands chasing taxi hailing business. PHOTO | FILE

Looking back through the past 12 months, the one thing that comes out clear in the corporate sector is that competition delivered three key trends to the Kenyan market.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

A number of businesses launched new products to counter competition, cut prices to win market-share, and conducted recruitment drives to attract new talent.

In the transport sector, for instance, consumers were gifted with an influx of choices as brands chased business in the e-taxi hailing market.

Typical, as the taxi industry set about combating Uber’s global dominance was the launch of Safaricom-backed application Little Ride and the relaunch of Pewin Cabs’ DandiaApp.

Players also sought to influence consumers’ choices with extra offerings such as free Wi-Fi to passengers, the option to choose the kind of music they would like to listen to, the kind of car they would like to be driven in, and their preferred driver.

This move into product experience influences consumer choice.

“Every day, people form impressions of brands from touch points such as advertisements, news reports, referrals and product experiences. These accumulated impressions then become crucial because they influence purchase decisions,” said a Mckinsey & Co report on the study of The Consumer Decision Journey.

But this same competition to influence purchase decisions also then ignited a price war. Uber, for example, lowered its fare prices by 35 per cent in Nairobi following the launch of Little Ride, while Pewin Cabs offered a 20 per cent discount to first-time users of the Dandia app when it relaunched.

Competition also heated up for the pay television companies, who reacted by slashing their prices, offering free viewing to customers, and adding channels to low priced subscriptions to attract new consumers and retain existing ones.

Satellite television company Zuku, for example, offered its existing customers 30-day free viewing on their current bouquet for referrals to new customers, and a 90-day free television subscription to new customers.

In similar vein, satellite television company Azam TV offered new customers six months of free viewing, and digital TV company Startimes Kenya reduced its prices by 40 per cent and 29 per cent on two of its monthly packages, reducing them to Sh2,499 and Sh2,099 a month.

At the same time DStv Kenya reduced its bouquet prices by five to 15 per cent, with the subscription price of its most expensive bouquet dropping 13 per cent to Sh8,180 from Sh9,400 a month.

Price reduction is usually a last resort strategy in a competitive industry.

“For many companies, lowering their price is the only survival option when dealing with rising competition, shorter product life-cycles, declining product differentiation, smarter buyers, more private labels and an increasing value-for-money segment,” said Dominique Turpin, the president of Switzerland Business School International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in an article titled Price: The Nuclear Weapon of Marketing.