Politics and policy
Uhuru cancels Angola trip following terror attack
Posted Tuesday, October 25 2016 at 17:26
In Summary
- He cancelled the trip in which he was to attend a security summit in Luanda as a gesture of solidarity with the bereaved families.
- Deputy President William Ruto will represent him at the summit.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has called off his State visit to Angola over Tuesday’s morning attack in Mandera in which 12 people were killed by suspected Al Shabaab militants.
The president cancelled the trip - in which he was to attend a security summit in the capital Luanda - in solidarity with the bereaved families, State House said in a statement.
Deputy President William Ruto will represent him at the summit.
North eastern regional commissioner Mohamoud Saleh on Tuesday morning said an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at 3.30 a.m. at the Boshari Hotel in Mandera Town hotel, causing part of the building to collapse and killing at least 12 people.
“The president condemns in the strongest terms this heinous attack by these depraved individuals. Our security agencies will do everything in their power to bring them to justice,” State House said in a statement Tuesday.