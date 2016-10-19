Uhuru criticises Nairobi National Park SGR route opponents

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Transport secretary James Macharia and other officials arrive for the commissioning of the Nairobi-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway (Phase 2A) project at Em-bulbul in Kajiado County on October 19, 2016.

Works on the 120km Nairobi-Naivasha segment of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) are expected to begin by March next year, President Uhuru Kenyatta said even as he braved rising opposition to its passage through the Nairobi National Park.

Mr Kenyatta said that the 6.7km railway bridge to be built on park land will not affect the animals or its ecology and ruled out re-routing of the line.

“The construction of the SGR will not cause any disruption to the Nairobi National Park. Every care has been taken to ensure that there is no environmental degradation,” Mr Kenyatta said when he launched the multi-billion shilling project in Embulbul near Ngong town.

“The project must go on and we want them (environmental groups) to stop inciting and going to court. Let us build the railway because Kenya wants to move on.”

Works on the Nairobi section, which the government wants to pass through the park, remain in limbo after the National Environmental Tribunal stopped it following a petition by activist Okiya Omtatah.

Kenya Railways managing director Atanas Maina said the government would be forced to spend a lot more than the budgeted ($1.48 billion) Sh148 billion if forced to route away from the park.

There are seven possible routes, six of which involve compensating owners of commercial and residential properties at exorbitant costs.

“As far as we are concerned, the park is the most ideal route. If we had cheaper choices we would have taken those,” Mr Maina said.

“It’s not just about avoiding compensation, but also looking at what the Kenyan people are paying fellow citizens to develop a project while there are cheaper solutions.”

Environmental groups have been picketing and demonstrating outside the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) headquarters in Langata, demanding a re-routing of the line to avoid potential disruption of wildlife.

In his appeal, Mr Omtatah has faulted the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) for keeping mum on the decision to have the SGR pass through the park, and failing to conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project.

Mr Maina said Kenya Railways has submitted the EIA study to Nema and are awaiting award of a licence.

He said the State was also finalising the alignment of the rail, a process that would inform decisions on the land acquisition.