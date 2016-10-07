Politics and policy
Uhuru declares IEBC chiefs posts vacant, setting stage for recruitment
Posted Thursday, October 6 2016 at 19:47
President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced vacancies for positions of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and eight commissioners.
State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu in a statement said Mr Kenyatta has also asked the Public Service Commission to submit to him nine names of nominees for the panel that will interview the IEBC candidates.
The new IEBC chiefs will replace the nine commissioners led by Issack Hassan who resigned on Tuesday. The number of electoral chiefs will drop to seven in line with the new Elections Act.
Mr Hassan’s team will now serve their notice, which will expire as new commissioners take office to avoid a vacuum.
On Wednesday, both the ruling Jubilee coalition and Cord announced that they had picked two people each to represent them in the panel that will interview the candidates.
Jubilee nominated lawyers Evans Monari and Mary Karen Kigen-Sorobit to sit on the panel. Cord picked ex-Judge Tom Mbaluto and Ms Olga Karani Chemweno. The other panellists will be picked faith-based organisations.