Uhuru declares IEBC chiefs posts vacant, setting stage for recruitment

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced vacancies for positions of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and eight commissioners.

State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu in a statement said Mr Kenyatta has also asked the Public Service Commission to submit to him nine names of nominees for the panel that will interview the IEBC candidates.

The new IEBC chiefs will replace the nine commissioners led by Issack Hassan who resigned on Tuesday. The number of electoral chiefs will drop to seven in line with the new Elections Act.

Mr Hassan’s team will now serve their notice, which will expire as new commissioners take office to avoid a vacuum.

On Wednesday, both the ruling Jubilee coalition and Cord announced that they had picked two people each to represent them in the panel that will interview the candidates.