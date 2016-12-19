Politics and policy
Uhuru hopes for faster graft trials as 28 new judges sworn in
Posted Monday, December 19 2016 at 19:01
In Summary
- President Kenyatta also expresses hope that the many land cases pending in courts will be concluded faster as they have been an impediment to the government agenda of wooing more investors.
- 19 of the judges will serve in the Environment and Land Division.
- The President pointed out that with prosecutors and investigative agencies cooperating, there is no doubt Kenyans would soon get results they are expecting.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed optimism that Kenyans will see corruption cases expeditiously executed as new more judges are sworn in.
The President said the swearing in of new judges would inject new blood in the war against corruption.
“Kenyans at the end of the day want to see results. This issue of going and being given stay doesn’t augur well and Kenyans are annoyed by this,” said President Kenyatta.
The President was speaking this afternoon at State House, Nairobi, when he witnessed the swearing in of 28 High Court Judges.
He also expressed hope that the many land cases pending in courts will be concluded faster as they have been an impediment to the government agenda of wooing more investors. 19 of the judges will serve in the Environment and Land Division.
“There are many thousands of cases that are pending to do with land. This has been a major problem, they have been interrupting and interfering with our ability to do business,” said the President.
He assured Chief Justice David Maraga of his support for the Judiciary as it discharges its mandate of giving Kenyans justice.
Get expected results
The President pointed out that with prosecutors and investigative agencies cooperating, there is no doubt Kenyans would soon get results they are expecting.
“We look forward to the new year. We hope we will begin to see cases being adjudicated rapidly, being completed and concluded” he added.
The ceremony was conducted by Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi and was also attended by the Chief Justice Maraga and Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.
Those who took the oath of office included Onyiego John Nyabuto, Cherere Thrispisa Wanjiku Wamae, Ogola Daniel Ogembo, Gitari Lucy Waruguru, Ngetich Rachel Biomondo, Kemei David Kipyegomen, Onginjo Anne Colleta Apondi, Matheka Teresia Mumbua, Nyagah Jesse Njagi.
Others were Antonina Kossy Bor, Onyango Jane Muyoti, Ochieng Christine Atieno, Eboso Benard Mweresa, Obwa Milicent Akinyi, Mbugua Lucy Ngima Hiubu, Matheka Nelly Awori, Angima Yuvinalis Maronga, Yano Charles Kimutai, Kullow Mohamed Noor, Olola James Otieno, Oundo Mary Clausina, Njoroge Francis Mwangi, Kemei Jemutai Grace, Komingoi Loice Chepkemoi, Ohungo Dalmas Omondi, Cherono Enock Chirchir, Ongondo George Martin Atunga and Mbogo Charles Gitonga