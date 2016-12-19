Uhuru hopes for faster graft trials as 28 new judges sworn in

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed optimism that Kenyans will see corruption cases expeditiously executed as new more judges are sworn in.

The President said the swearing in of new judges would inject new blood in the war against corruption.

“Kenyans at the end of the day want to see results. This issue of going and being given stay doesn’t augur well and Kenyans are annoyed by this,” said President Kenyatta.

The President was speaking this afternoon at State House, Nairobi, when he witnessed the swearing in of 28 High Court Judges.

He also expressed hope that the many land cases pending in courts will be concluded faster as they have been an impediment to the government agenda of wooing more investors. 19 of the judges will serve in the Environment and Land Division.

“There are many thousands of cases that are pending to do with land. This has been a major problem, they have been interrupting and interfering with our ability to do business,” said the President.

He assured Chief Justice David Maraga of his support for the Judiciary as it discharges its mandate of giving Kenyans justice.