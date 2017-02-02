Uhuru issues key citizenship documents to Makonde

Home

President Uhuru Kenyatta today issued Identity cards and citizenship certificates to the Makonde people in Kwale County, endorsing them as part of the Kenyan community to enable them register as voters.

President Kenyatta underscored the need for all Kenyans to register so as to participate in choosing progressive leaders who will cater for their interests and take the country forward.

“The Makonde people are now part of the Kenyan community and constitute the 43rd tribe of Kenya,” President Kenyatta said.

The President spoke at Sawa Sawa grounds in Msambweni on Wednesday when he issued the citizenship certificates, IDs and birth certificates to the Makonde community, who originated from Mozambique and have been stateless for over 50 years.

In the spirit of affirmative action, President Kenyatta directed that the community should be given priority in the recruitment of police and the military this year among other government jobs.

He said the elderly, orphans and people with disability from the Makonde community should also be registered so that they can start benefiting from the government’s cash transfer program.

The Head of State also asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery to ensure the Makonde community is considered in the appointment of chiefs and assistant chiefs in the area.

“Our main aim is to ensure inclusivity and that all Kenyans are treated equally,” the Head of State said.

Responding to the request of Governor Salim Mvurya and other Kwale leaders, the President assured that the plight of other people like the Pembe who have live in the county for decades will also be addressed.

CS Nkaissery said processing of national identity cards, citizenship certificates and birth certificates started immediately on October 25 last year following the President’s directive.

“Today, 1496 citizenship certificates, 1176 IDs and 1731 birth certificates are ready for issuance,” the CS said.

Kwale leaders who included Governor Mvurya, legislators Zainab Chidzuga (Kwale Women Rep), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Gonzi Rai (Kinango) thanked President Kenyatta for issuing the Makonde community with citizenship documents.

The leaders led Kwale residents in declaring their support for the President, his deputy and the Jubilee Party.

They said they have witnessed the development implemented by the Jubilee Government not only in Kwale County but across the country and will not be hoodwinked into following the Opposition, who they said “have no progressive agenda for the county”.