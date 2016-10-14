Politics and policy
Uhuru jets to Togo for AU maritime security meeting
Posted Friday, October 14 2016 at 12:03
President Uhuru Kenyatta left the country this morning for Togo to attend the African Union Extra-ordinary Summit on Maritime Security, Safety and Development.
He will join other African Heads of State in holding discussions with experts and leaders from the business world with the aim of establishing a roadmap on maritime security in the region.
The AU special summit, which is being held in the capital Lomé, will build on the results of past summits held in Yaoundé (June 2013) and the Seychelles (February 2015) in order to put in place an African strategy for the protection of its seas and oceans.
The conference is also aimed at adopting a binding charter on maritime security.
Deputy President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe led senior government officials in seeing off Mr Kenyatta at the airport.
-PSCU-