Uhuru jets to Togo for AU maritime security meeting

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala aboard a ferry when they crossed the Likoni channel: The Lome conference is also aimed at adopting a binding charter on maritime security. FILE PHOTO | SAMUEL MIRING'U

President Uhuru Kenyatta left the country this morning for Togo to attend the African Union Extra-ordinary Summit on Maritime Security, Safety and Development.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

He will join other African Heads of State in holding discussions with experts and leaders from the business world with the aim of establishing a roadmap on maritime security in the region.

The AU special summit, which is being held in the capital Lomé, will build on the results of past summits held in Yaoundé (June 2013) and the Seychelles (February 2015) in order to put in place an African strategy for the protection of its seas and oceans.

The conference is also aimed at adopting a binding charter on maritime security.

Deputy President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe led senior government officials in seeing off Mr Kenyatta at the airport.