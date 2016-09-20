Uhuru mum on picking of CBK board members

Money Markets

President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained silence on when he will appoint new members of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) board nearly one-and-a-half years since terms of five members expired.

Mid last April the Treasury said it had finalised picking nominees and expected them to be appointed “soon”.

President Uhuru appointed lawyer Mohamed Nyaoga June last year to chair the new more powerful board but is yet to pick five of the eight members; there has been no explanation for the delay. Changes introduced in 2012 created a two-tier board to check the governor’s influence.

On Monday, state officials were mum on the process that might prove crucial as the board oversees performance of the bank’s executive in implementing the new rate capping regime.

Spokesperson for the Presidency Manoah Esipisu neither picked our calls nor returned messages left on his phone for comment on the issue.

Efforts to raise Treasury secretary Henry Rotich and the deputy State House chief of staff and head of Public Service Nzioka Waita were also not successful.

Following the long delay, in picking new members, focus has turned to the implication of the lack of the crucial policy making board, especially at a time Kenya’s financial sector is in the grip of massive changes.

“I am sure the Central Bank itself would like to lift this shadow — It is self-evidently not optimal,” Rich Management CEO Aly Khan Satchu said.

Mr Rotich had said in April that the names would be forwarded to the President for appoint them ahead of approval by Parliament.

“We have finalised on the names on the board members. They will be appointed by the President and then approved by Parliament. We expect this to happen very soon,” said Mr Rotich.

The lack of a board of directors at the CBK initially became a major point of focus following a crisis of confidence in the country’s small banks after failure of Chase, Imperial and Dubai banks and suspension of six managers at the National Bank of Kenya.

Such a board would be expected to have a committee specialising in matters relating to ensuring the stability of the financial sector as a whole.

The board is supposed to set CBK’s policies, review the performance of the governor and provide oversight over the regulator’s strategy and financial management.

Under the CBK Act, the board is supposed to meet not less than once every two months to discuss the regulator’s performance, check decisions made by management and consider capital investments.