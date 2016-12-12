Uhuru orders Transport ministry to put up road signs

Politics and policy

Security personnel and residents at the scene of Saturday night’s horrific accident at Karai on the Nairobi-Naivasha highway. PHOTO | MACHARIA MWANGI

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Transport ministry to put up standard road signs across the country.

Speaking in the wake of the horrific Nairobi-Naivasha highway accident in which at least 40 people died, President Kenyatta said negligence on the part of Transport ministry officials which may lead to accidents should not be condoned.

“This practice of the Transport ministry of putting up road signs where motorists cannot see them must come to an end. If you want to put up speed bumps do it in a manner that is visible. Do not do it arbitrarily where motorists cannot see,” said Mr Kenyatta.

A truck bearing Ugandan registration numbers and which was carrying flammable chemicals is said to have hit a speed bump at Karai after which the driver lost control and ploughed into 13 oncoming vehicles.

The death toll from the accident rose to 41 on Monday after a patient with serious burns succumbed to his injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Eleven presidential guards were among those killed in Saturday night’s gruesome accident.

Six people were also injured in the 9.45 pm incident. Mr Kenyatta, while addressing the nation during Jamhuri Day celebrations in Nairobi on Monday, urged Kenyans to observe safety during the upcoming festive season.

“Many accidents which have happened on our roads call on us to be cautious while driving. We do not build roads to kill our people but to facilitate us in development” he said.

Condoling with victims of the accident he said, ‘‘I assure you we are all together with you at this trying moment.’’

Transport principal secretary Nyakera Irungu said on Sunday that there are inadequate road signs.

“We do not have adequate signage around the area and that is a fact. We shall be looking into that,” said Mr Nyakera at a Press conference called by Interior secretary Joseph Nkaissery.