Politics and policy
Uhuru orders reopening of Mihango-Kayole link road after court ruling
Posted Wednesday, November 23 2016 at 17:41
In Summary
President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to immediately reopen the Mihango-Kayole road to the public, bringing to an end a vicious stand-off with City Hall over the route.
President Kenyatta on Wednesday ordered KDF to fence off its land neighbouring the contested link road, and allow the public access to the route.
The President’s orders come just days after High Court Judge George Odunga ordered the KDF not to interfere with ongoing works on the Mihango-Kayole road which City Hall says will cost Sh230 million.
“President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to immediately re-open the Mihango-Kayole road for public use. The KDF will fence off its land while allowing the public to use the road,” reads a statement from State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu.
City Hall has attached as evidence in the suit a letter awarding Nyoro Construction the road construction tender, and an agreement with the contractor.
The Nairobi County government says the Mihango road has been in existence for more than 30 years and is the most convenient route for Kayole and Mihango residents to the central business districts.
Dr Ayisi claims that residents will be forced to use the Eastern Bypass as an alternative, which will see them cover an additional 20 kilometres.
Protests by Kayole and Mihango residents against the KDF’s move to block the road on October 24 turned violent and saw Ward Representative Paul Kiwadhi spend arrested for leading the demonstration.