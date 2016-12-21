Uhuru picks ex-Anglican Church head Wabukala to chair EACC

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated retired Anglican Archbishop Eliud Wabukala for appointment as chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi told MPs that Mr Kenyatta made the appointment after receiving a list of nominees for the post from the Public Service Commission.

“The committee on Justice and Legal Affairs is hereby directed to notify the public of the nomination of Archbishop Wabukala for vetting and submit a report to the House expeditiously at earliest opportunity in line of statutory timelines,” he said.

If approved, Mr Wabukala will replace Philip Kinisu who quit in August after MPs recommended removing him from office over an alleged conflict of interest between his family business and the National Youth Service (NYS).

A House committee accused Mr Kinisu of conflict of interest in his family company’s dealings with the NYS, which the EACC was investigating over theft of nearly Sh2 billion through forgery.

Mr Kinisu took up his position in January.

His predecessor, Mumo Matemu — who also quit — had faced allegations of incompetence that he denied, but said he was resigning for the sake of the campaign against corruption.

Kenya has a history of corruption scandals that have failed to net the big fish. The EACC under Mr Wabukala, 65, will need to step up investigations into looting of public funds to a level that can lead to high-profile convictions.

The clergyman, a graduate in theology and former primary school teacher, retired as head of the Anglican Church in Kenya in June.

Samuel Chepkonga, who chairs the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee successfully, sought the extension of time for vetting Mr Wabukala to ensure that the appointment did not take effect without the committee’s action.

“We have 14 days per law to approve the nomination of Mr Wabukala but we are asking for a further 14 days so that the timeline starts running on January 4,” he said.

Mr Chepkonga told MPs that the committee will require 28 days to approve the nomination.

Emurua-Dikir MP Johana Ngeno said: “I second the extension of time so that we have a man of integrity in charge of the commission.”