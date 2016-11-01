Uhuru picks former HF manager to drive Vision 2030

Politics and policy

A former Unga and HF Group senior manager has been picked to drive Kenya’s Vision 2030 three years after Mugo Kibati vacated the post.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Julius Muia was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the new Director-General (DG) of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat for three years.

Vision 2030 is the national long-term development policy that aims to transform Kenya into a newly industrialising, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all its citizens by 2030.

“He is one of the outstanding leaders in our country with a distinguished career in the private sector and public service,” Vision 2030 board chairman James Mwangi said when he announced the appointment.

“He is not only a great scholar, but an experienced administrator and a gifted visionary with a reputation for representing great ideals. His knowledge of economic affairs and hands-on experience will be invaluable as we look to define more transformative and impactful solutions as we maintain our successes.’’

The Vision, launched in 2008, comprises three key pillars- economic, social and political. The economic pillar aims to achieve an average growth rate of 10 per cent per annum and sustain the same until 2030.

Kenya is yet to achieve this growth rate four years from when it was supposed to have hit the target. The World Bank predicts Kenya’s economy will expand by 5.9 per cent this year.

Since April 2008 Dr Muia has served as the secretary of the National Economic and Social Council, a top advisory government think tank.

He previously served as the chief operating officer at Housing Finance, head of finance in Unga Group and Lonrho Hotels as well as an auditor with PriceWaterhouseCoopers among other roles in a career spanning three decades.