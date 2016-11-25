Uhuru roots for increased trade with Latin America and the Caribbean

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for increased trade between Kenya and the Latin America and Caribbean region in order to boost economic prosperity of the respective countries.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Speaking Friday morning at State House when he held discussions with a business delegation from Latin America and the Caribbean, the Head of State said it is through trade that South-South cooperation would be more beneficial to its citizens.

The delegation is in the country to attend the Latin America, Caribbean (LAC) Africa business summit which is taking place in Nairobi and for the first time in Africa.

The conference is aimed at creating and strengthening economic ties between the regions so as to tap into new and unexplored markets.

Delegates will seek to explore investment opportunities in tourism and development of the hospitality sector, agribusiness, manufacturing, extractive industries, infrastructure, finance, information & communication technology (ICTs).

The Summit’s core concept is business-to-business and business-to-government sessions to allow for direct and personal contacts and networking.

Direct flights

The president thanked organisers of the summit while pledging Kenya’s support in facilitating the business community in strengthening South-South cooperation.

Mr Kenyatta also stressed the need to explore having direct flights from Kenya to the Latin America and Caribbean region.

Present at the meeting were his chief of staff James Kinyua, Industrialization CS Adan Mohammed, Argentine Ambassador to Kenya Martin Gomez Bustillo and his Colombian counterpart Elizabeth Taylor Jay.