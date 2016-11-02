Uhuru set to launch key road linking Kenya and South Sudan

Politics and policy

The President is expected to launch the third phase of a regional integrated development project in Sigor Constituency on November 2, 2016. PHOTO | WYCLIFF KIPSANG | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Wednesday expected to launch the construction of the Eldoret-Kitale-Lokichar-Amosing road linking Kenya and South Sudan at Kainuk border point in Turkana County.

Turkana County Commissioner Stephen Ikua says the key road, which traverses West Pokot and Turkana counties, will boost trade and investment between the two counties that are known for banditry and drought.

The President is on Wednesday expected to tour the two counties to launch various development projects.

He will first visit Wei Wei area in Sigor Constituency, West Pokot County, where he will launch the third phase of the region’s Integrated Development project.

The project is being implemented by the Kerio Valley Development Authority.

Security has been tightened in the area ahead of his arrival.