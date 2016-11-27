Uhuru set to reopen Pan Paper Mills in December

Politics and policy

The Panpaper Mills in Webuye. PHOTO | FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta will officially reopen Pan Paper Mills in Webuye, Bungoma County, on December 15, following last week’s visit to the plant.

The plant was acquired by Tarlochan Limited, a subsidiary of the Rai Group of Companies, for Sh900 million.

In a statement issued Sunday, State House said: “The purchaser, Tarlochan Limited, plans to inject an additional $100 million over and above the purchase price of Sh900 million over the next five years to rehabilitate the machines and improve on the establishment for the production of paper and to ensure that the plant is operational to full capacity.”

“The President did an extensive tour of the factory last week and was overall impressed by the progress so far.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kenyatta will Monday and Tuesday embark on a tour of Central Kenya where he is expected to launch, commission and inspect development projects.

Among the projects he will launch are the Naromoru–Nairutia–Ngobit Road, which will reduce travel from Narumoru to Kiganjo by 60 kilometres.

He will also open the Mukurweini–Othaya Water Sewerage Plant in Mukurweini that will serve 200,000 residents of both Mukurweini and Othaya constituencies.

The President is also scheduled to speak at the Global Partnership on Effective Development Co-operation, which will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Wednesday.