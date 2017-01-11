Uhuru to meet top Indian multinationals officials on State visit

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 in Gandhinagar City, Gujarat. PHOTO | PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to meet top officials of Indian conglomerates that have business interests in Kenya.

The President, who is on a State visit, will also lead bilateral talks between the two countries focusing on collaboration in trade, healthcare, manufacturing, security, defence and information, communication and technology (ICT) sectors.

“President Kenyatta is expected to drum up support for Kenya as an attractive destination for Indian investors especially in the area of healthcare, a sector in which India is known for and an industry in which Kenya is keen to attract partners,” a statement from the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) said Tuesday.

“In this regard, the President will hold further bilateral meetings with chiefs of industry from Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Tata – the largest manufacturer in Indian automotive industry, and Infosys- a global leader in technology services and consulting,” the statement added.

The visit is to reciprocate a State visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kenya in July last year.

President Kenyatta is also scheduled to attend the Kenya-India Business Forum, meet with Kenyans in India and hold a joint Press conference with Mr Modi.

The visit is also expected to see the signing of a line of credit agreement between India’s government and the Kenyan Treasury of about $100 million (Sh1 billion) for agriculture mechanisation.

India’s deputy high commissioner in Kenya Rajesh Swami speaking Tuesday in Nairobi ahead of Wednesday’s Indian companies’ exhibition event at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) said the two countries want to explore the scope of investment in the country.

“Both governments are implementing the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the India prime minister’s visit to Kenya last year,” said Mr Swami.

In July last year, Kenya signed a multi-billion shilling deal with India to build East Africa’s biggest cancer hospital beginning this year.

The hospital once completed is expected to save the country’s economy billions of shillings that locals spend every year flying out to India for cancer treatment.

During Mr Modi’s visit, the prime minister signed a deal to help Kenya manufacture generic drugs and promised that his country would assist in making the country become a regional medical hub through a combination of financial and technical support.

The prime minister also expressed his country’s interest in Kenya’s geothermal energy sector, which has 10,000 megawatts of unexploited capacity in the Rift Valley steam belt.