Uhuru to offer coffee and tea farmers more debt waivers

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the nation during Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on December 12, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced plans to widen the debt waiver his government has recently extended farmers to boost their incomes.

Speaking during this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations, Mr Kenyatta said farmers dealing in crucial cash crops such as coffee, tea and sugar will be the key beneficiaries.

“My administration is already applying a Sh2.4 billion debt waiver for coffee farmers. Similar waivers have been extended to farmers of other crops, such as sugar. These waivers will be extended equitably,” the President said, adding that ongoing subsidized fertilizer programmes will help farmers increase productivity and lift incomes.

He said that the government has in the past three years distributed more than half a million tons of subsidized fertiliser to farmers, cutting prices and improving productivity.

“Two more fertilizer-blending plants have been established with an annual capacity of 300,000 tons,” said Mr Kenyatta even as he acknowledged that farmers continue to face several challenges.

“Of course, we remember that tea and coffee matter deeply to Kenyans. Many of us were educated by the proceeds of tea or coffee farming. Even today, they remain among our most important cash crops. But let us be clear, we shall have to do far more to regain the productivity that our fathers attained. That restoration begins now,” he said.

Mr Kenyatta, who addressed the nation from Nairobi’s Nyayo National Stadium, said that despite persisting challenges, Kenya has made remarkable strides on social and economic fronts.

He said that efforts to boost the business environment are paying off with the return of large manufacturers, including German automaker Volkswagen and the expected return of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen.

“That’s why we see new plants in Kenya – for example, the first Volkswagen made in Kenya will roll off the assembly line later this month, and Peugeot will follow. Dozens of global companies have recognised this opportunity and are setting up regional and continental headquarters in Kenya,” said Mr Kenyatta said.

The President said Kenya remains on the path to industrialisation, pointing to the recent revival of manufacturing plants that had been dormant for decades.

“For example, the first phase of the revival of Pan Paper is due for commissioning. And by the time we meet again to celebrate Jamhuri, the revival of Rivatex will be complete,” he said.

Mr Kenyatta, who will be seeking a second term in office in the 2017 General Election, said Kenya will have to think seriously about its membership in the International Criminal Court (ICC) – an idea the country has been considering since he came to power four years ago.

The President and his deputy, William Ruto, have both faced charges at the ICC over their alleged roles in the deadly inter-ethnic violence after Kenya’s 2007 elections in which about 1,200 people died. Both cases collapsed due to insufficient evidence.