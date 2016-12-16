Uhuru urged to save Sh4bn Kisumu mall from being auctioned

Politics and policy

Two MPs have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and save the Sh4 billion Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) mall in Kisumu from being auctioned by Co-operative Bank.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and his Nyando counterpart, Fred Outa, said the mall attracts Sh145 million daily interest after the Devolution and Planning ministry failed to release money owed to the bank.

Parliament set aside Sh1.6 billion in the current budget to enable LBDA to clear part of the Sh2.5 billion borrowed to put up the mega shopping mall.

The ministry has reportedly not paid Co-operative Bank any money. “This is a scheme to have the Sh3.96 billion property sold to well-connected individuals in government,” Mr Wandayi said at a news conference in Parliament in Nairobi on Thursday.

The MPs claimed that the Devolution ministry had written to Attorney-General Githu Muigai seeking further advice on whether or not to pay the debt.

“Unfortunately, as the circus continues taxpayers are losing heavily since the project is accumulating interest at the staggering rate of Sh145 million per day,” said Mr Wandayi.

The MPs said a multi-agency committee had been formed to give advice on the issue.

Mr Outa threatened to mobilise Kisumu residents to demonstrate against the “planned auctioning of the complex mall” if the President does not intervene in the next two days.