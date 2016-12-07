Uhuru urges striking health workers to resume work

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked medics to end their strike and give room to ongoing talks to resolve their grievances.

Speaking on Wednesday in Makueni County, Mr Kenyatta - who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto - was optimistic that a solution will be found on the salary issue but lamented the death of close to 20 patients.

“Let us be human and be mindful of the lives of the patients. I am confident that we will find a solution to the problem,” he told the health workers, saying even when an agreement is reached "those lives will have been lost".

His comments, made while commissioning the Kenya Medical Training Centre (KMTC) Makindu campus, mark the first time Mr Kenyatta has addressed the issue even as the health workers' strike goes into its third day.

The Head of State said governors and the Ministry of Health have been working round the clock for weeks engaging the unions to resolve the matter.

However, medics yesterday said that ministry officials failed to show up for a planned meeting at Afya House, making them wait for hours.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) and Deputy President William Ruto (back left) interact with medical staff on duty at the Makindu Sub-County Hospital in Makueni County. PHOTO | SAMUEL MIRING'U

Mr Kenyatta said the government has invested Sh400 million in medical equipment at the Makindu hospital.