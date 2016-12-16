Uncertainty as doctors strike talks flop again

Politics and policy

Patients at a Coast hospital. PHOTO | KALUME KAZUNGU

A cloud of uncertainty still hangs over the healthcare sector in the country as doctors remained defiant on Thursday, the 10th day since they started their national strike.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) secretary-general Ouma Oluga emerged from a marathon meeting with national and county government officials to announce that the strike would continue.

“The simple solution is the implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed between the national government and the union on June 27, 2013, and effective July 1, 2013,” said Dr Oluga.

“We deeply sympathise with the suffering public and urge the government to come to terms with the urgency with which a solution is needed.”

Dr Oluga, flanked by 11 other KMPDU officials, spoke yesterday at the Ministry of Labour headquarters where Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie had tried to broker a deal to end the impasse.

He expressed disappointments over the meeting, which was “convened by way of a phone call from the Labour Commissioner with no invitation letter or email and no agenda”.

On Thursday, the Kenya National Union of Nurses together with clinical officers called off their strike, giving the public a ray of hope.

KMPDU has, however, stood its ground, accusing the government of discriminating against doctors by failing to honour the CBA.

Dr Oluga accused the government of “propagating falsehood that we have declined to negotiate yet we have faithfully and willingly engaged even under threats, intimidation and coercion.” “Today (Thursday), 12 KMPDU officials including myself, chairman and national treasurer were chased out of a meeting that had been called by the Labour Cabinet Secretary…,” said Oluga.

By the time of going to press, Ms Kandie had not issued any statement over the stalemate.

In the contentious CBA, doctors have sought better work conditions and as much a 300 per cent salaries increase.