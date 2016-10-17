Unethical practice, unfair pricing led to rate capping law

Money Markets

I&M Bank’s chief executive officer Kihara Maina says recent regulatory changes in the banking industry arose from unfair pricing and unethical behaviour in the sector.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Mr Maina, a seasoned banker, said the capping of interest rates clearly arose from customer interactions with banks.

“We have to understand that our customers are saying they need to see fair pricing taking place, ethical behaviour in banks. We have seen what unethical banking can do, it has really made the banking market struggle,” Mr Maina said.

He said the new rules allow the bank to innovate “and not hide any inefficiencies in the prices that we offer to you.”

“We want to be better positioned to serve our customers and ensure that we continue to thrive in this difficult environment,” he said.