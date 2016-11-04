Unravelling myths about worms

Magazines

“He is so skinny! He must be having worms!” Almost all of us have heard this jibe –but is it really true?

There are lots of myths out there about worm infestation and it is time we dived a little deeper into the world of these parasites and try to figure out the truth about them.

Worm infestation can be a challenge to deal with and it is important that you protect your family from this potential menace.

Myth : Worms are a problem in children only

Although the majority of worm infestations occur in children, adults too can them too. In most cases, they are not even aware they have them and can live for months without any significant problem.

Truth: You can get worms from eating meat

Most of us know that you can get worms from eating unwashed vegetables contaminated with soil that contains worm eggs. However, few of us are aware of the possibility of getting them from animal products especially meat. However, this is a possibility. Tapeworms are passed on by eating raw or poorly cooked fish, beef or pork.

Truth: Flies can transmit worms that cause blindness

There is a certain type of fly known as a ‘blackfly’ which is found mainly around rivers. It carries the larva (babies) of a worm known as ‘Onchocerca volvulus’. When this fly bites you, it transmits these worms to you. These worms mature in the human body and migrate into the different parts of the body —including the eyes.

If it infests the eye, you can become blind. This type of blindness has earned the name ‘river blindness’ (simply due to the environment in which the flies/worms are found). River blindness is one of the most common causes of blindness in the world. (NB: Ordinary house flies do not transmit these worms).

Myth: Deliberate worm ingestion is a suitable weight loss solution

There is an extreme weight loss practice in which people swallow worm eggs, allow the worms to multiply and live in their intestines for several months. Whilst there, the worms take in part of the food nutrients you are ingesting.

You allow this to happen until you have lost significant weight then you de-worm yourself with medication and continue with your weight loss program.

In reality, the weight does go down but the worms usually take up vital vitamins and mineral elements from your body whilst they reside in your intestines. This can lead to serious health conditions such as anaemia.