Unusual alliances will drive next generation innovation

Nothing is promised or remains as a given in the competitive business environments that we all exist in. I did highlight that everyone and everything is game, where even the disruptors get disrupted within fairly short lifecycles.

The truth is also that the lines have blurred as to whose customer is it anyway, and conversations are now about how to collaborate to create a combined value pool that benefits all the collaborators.

Just this week I attended the Africa Developer Day hosted by Oracle and Kenya Commercial Bank where a different sort of hackathon is being held over four days. Different by way of it not just being an empty, open ended hack but one that was informed from research done by business units at the bank and its foundation identifying a need, with the assurance of capital and business support for the top idea(s) that would hold most promise.

The bank has been seen hopping around Silicon Valley building networks for what looks like a most interesting time in 2017 for a global facing product line but it is also looking deeper in country to ignored and unexplored segments where possibilities of real growth exist.

What makes this an unusual alliance is that it is a multinational bank, a tier one global IT solutions and infrastructure company that has been focused on business-to-business and government, cozying up to developers to innovate around an identified pain point.

The KCB understands that its 13-million strong customer base is asking for more beyond the current flavour of financial services, Oracle is looking to be the number one cloud service provider in a space where Amazon and Google are invested and had a head start. For the developer or developer teams that represent companies, the visions of building solid businesses at scale remains a tasteful proposition.

As little as five years ago, this coming together of possible collaborators would be unheard of as executives drank from different social and business pools with a palpable snobbish airs. The techies feeling like misunderstood rebels and the enterprise having been refined by processes that created silos. Necessity has since merged those pools.

I am keen to see what the output of this process will be for KCB, Oracle and the developer community but all in all, I hope more enterprises regardless of industry, and governments too, jump on this model of engagement as it offers better chances of success.