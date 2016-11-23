Urban connectivity crucial in quest for smarter cities

Magazines

Different players across the globe are invested in connecting millions of offline consumers in areas that are underserved by infrastructure.

Microsoft’s Mawingu Project targeted connectivity to schools, libraries and rural townships while leveraging an agent network with the last mile consumption happening via wi-fi.

Google has Project Loon that has clocked more than 17 million kilometres in test flights to date with research teams deploying a network of helium filled balloons cruising on the edge of space with a connectivity payload.

They have reported solid data transmission between balloon nodes that are more than 100 km apart with connection speeds hitting 10 Mbps.

In early November, Facebooks Connectivity Lab team reported success using the millimetre-wave portion of the radio frequency spectrum where they recorded a data transfer rate 20 Gbps over a 13 kilometre terrestrial point-to-point link.

Combined with Aquila, their solar powered fleet of aircraft that can stay airborne for extended periods of up to 90 days and swath 95 kilometres of ground with connectivity, that last mile is getting shortened daily.

A key component of these projects is the use of renewable or low footprint energy sources coupled with an open source pedigree that means affordable adapted forks can be made for alternative use cases.

Here is where my thought for today comes. While the focus is on the rural unconnected, I imagine applications of the technologies that can drive us to a smart cities utopia. For context, remember that our cities and towns are not large by any measure and there also exist multiple fibre backbones.

Here are the ways.

Logistics: The movement of people in pursuit of opportunity and that of things in the fulfillment cycle takes up the largest percentage of daily activity. We need intelligent motion powered by subconscious big data.

Environment: We need to measure everything and we need to measure it continuously. Our air quality, water purity, noise levels among others have a direct impact on our productivity and well-being.

Security: Our collective gut boosted by a smart deployment of artificial intelligence, facial recognition and a host of other tech can only truly be optimised by real-time data from a variety of sources to inform decision making.

Disaster preparedness: We make grave assumptions that the mobile networks we have come to rely on will be avilable in the event of a disaster. We must plan for alternate independent yet connected communication networks.

Within urban settings the density of devices, nodes and sensors will continue to grow and this network of things, needs its own dedicated infrastructure if we are to realise an improved quality of life, peace of mind and also support continued economic development.