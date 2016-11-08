Use appropriate media to take health education to rural people

Home

As we wind down the clock towards next year’s General Election, voter education activities are shifting into high gear.

Numerous civil society organisations and activists are raising awareness on issues relevant to governance. This is important because information consumption and interpretation inform and shape our socio-political decisions.

Those funding such activities should embrace the concept of value for money. The type of media used and strategies employed are key making an impact.

For a long time mainstream media such as television, radio and print have been the favourite for channelling such content.

But these are mainly elitist and target the top echelons of society. New and emerging platforms like the Internet, while popular with the youth, sideline the elderly since literacy in English is a must for consumption of content on majority of social media platforms.

Yet more than 73 per cent of Kenyans lack literacy in the language or IT.

As healthcare workers, promotion of health activities through education of the public is one of our key functions.

Traditionally, we have used a mix of several delivery approaches depending on the target demographic.

The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS), conducted every three years, offers a synopsis of possible media consumption habits in each household and therefore a good starting point in terms of determining methods to use to reach those in far-flung or rural areas.

Because we serve rural populations mainly, a key finding is that some methods of raising awareness while easy for the implementer do not necessarily translate to effectiveness for the lower socio-economic demographics.

Our key target groups are adolescents and adults in the 15 -49 age sets making up more than 45 per cent of the population.

Incorporation of health and socio-cultural aspects offers nice viewpoints on determinants of health promotion and by extrapolation maybe political views.

The latest KDHS points out a few important facts. First, the majority of Kenyans still live in rural areas. This group has the largest voter pool that CSOs should target.

Most rural folks still rely on non-mainstream information channels like public barazas, group discussions and informal gatherings.