Use of hypertension drugs in pregnancy

I am four months pregnant and was recently diagnosed with high blood pressure by my obstetrician. I don’t feel unwell and, therefore, I do not understand why I need to take any medication since it could potentially harm my baby. In addition, I am only 29- years- old. Isn’t that too young to become hypertensive? No one in my family has high blood pressure.

First of all, let me first congratulate you on becoming a mother — you are embarking on a beautiful journey. Now, most people believe that high blood pressure is a disease that affects middle aged overweight people who have a family history of the disease.

Unfortunately, this is not true. Hypertension can occur at any age (even in children). You also do not need to have a family history of the disease or be obese for it to develop in you.

Sometimes, high blood pressure can develop without a known cause and sometimes it can develop due to a special underlying condition—pregnancy is one such condition. Others include kidney disease, thyroid and other hormonal problems.

It is not well understood why some women develop high blood pressure during pregnancy whilst others don’t.

However, in most women with pregnancy induced hypertension, the blood pressure goes back to normal within the first few weeks after childbirth.

In some women, however, the high blood pressure was present even before the pregnancy but they were unaware of it. In such women, the blood pressure does not return to normal after childbirth.

Why is high blood pressure a problem during pregnancy?

High blood pressure during pregnancy can cause various complications. These include:

Placenta separation: The baby relies on the placenta for its blood supply, nutrients and oxygen. It is a very delicate system which can easily be harmed by uncontrolled high blood pressure.

In worst case scenarios, the placenta can be torn off the wall of the womb leading to extensive bleeding which can be fatal to both you and your baby.

Low birth weight: High blood pressure can affect blood supply to the placenta leading to slower growth of your baby. This will lead to him/her being born with a lower than expected birth weight.

Prematurity: Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to a preterm delivery (this can occur naturally or your doctor may be forced to deliver your baby early to prevent life-threatening complications). Premature babies have a risk of developing breathing problems.

Organ dysfunction: High blood pressure in pregnancy can be associated with life threatening organ dysfunction including kidney, lung and liver problems.