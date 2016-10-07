Victoria Beckham in Kisumu for campaign on HIV

Politics and policy

Victoria Beckham in Kisumu County on October 7, 2016. PHOTO | RUSHDIE OUDIA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

British fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham on Friday called for greater efforts to prevent mother-to-child HIV transmission.

Speaking in Kisumu at a meeting with Governor Jack Ranguma, Mrs Beckham said preventing the infections will ensure children are born healthy.

"We want to make a difference. This requires us to support programmes that will ensure children are safe and healthy," she said.

Mrs Beckham, who is also the UNAids goodwill ambassador, said she is interested in raising awareness on preventing HIV infections in unborn children.

Mr Ranguma said Kisumu is among 15 counties with the highest HIV prevalence rates in the country and said he welcomes programmes to prevent infections.

"As a county, we have invested a lot in community programmes to reduce the scourge from 19.3 per cent," he said.

Mrs Beckham is expected to visit Kisumu County Hospital and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital to meet mothers living with HIV who delivered healthy babies.

She is married to former England footballer David Beckham.