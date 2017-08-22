Home WHO advises on how to use OraQuick HIV Self-Test kit

OraQuick HIV Self-Test kit. file photo | nmg

Taking fluids, mouth wash and being nervous ahead of using the HIV self-test kit OraQuick hurts results, the World Health Organisation has warned.

Avoid fluids 15 minutes to the test, the WHO says, adding mouth cleaning products, including mouthwash, should be avoided 30 minutes to use.

The kit must not be used by people who are nervous, they warn.

“Most people feel a little bit nervous when taking an HIV test. But, if this happens, one would have to wait until you are calmer to take it, or get tested by your doctor or local clinic,” says said Suzanne Hill, Director, the essential medicines and health products at the UN agency.

OraQuick HIV Self-Test is a single-use tool that detects antibodies; it is intended as a self-test to aid in diagnosis.

It can only be used with blood, serum, breast milk, plasma, semen, urine, vaginal fluid or sweat.

When using it, remove dental products that cover their gums for right oral fluid collection.

The device is swabbed across the outer gum line then placed into a tube containing a premeasured solution.

As the fluid flows across a strip, a coloured line forms in the ‘T’ (test) area of the result window if HIV antibodies are detected.

If not detected, no line forms. If the test is performed correctly, a line forms in the ‘C’ area of the result window.

It takes 20 minutes for results to be ready.

Patients have also been advised not to open any of the pouches until they are ready to begin the test and if the tamper-evident seal is broken it should not be used.

Those who are HIV positive should not use it. OraQuick got the WHO nod at the 9th International Aids Society on HIV Science Paris recently.

“The prequalification of this product means that countries with poor laboratory infrastructure will be able to safely increase testing capacity, thereby facilitating treatment of people living with HIV,” said Dr Hill.

The move also marks a significant step in allowing countries to implement WHO guidelines, released in 2016, recommending HIV self-testing as a complementary approach to reach those who remain undiagnosed due to fear of stigma and discrimination.

OraQuick was accepted for the WHO list of prequalified tools in vitro diagnostics and was listed on July 20.

“Over the past year, the number of countries incorporating HIV self-testing into their policies has increased from 16 to 40. Kenya is one of them. This is an impressive progress,” said Dr Gottfried Hirnschall, WHO’s Director of HIV Department.