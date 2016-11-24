Waceke, the master of personal finance

Magazines

Waceke Nduati Omanga, founder of Centonomy. PHOTO | COURTESY

Waceke Nduati Omanga’s office desk is odd—aesthetically odd. It is shaped like a piece of broken sea coral.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

But it’s from that wooden oddity on the fifth floor of Victoria Court building in Westlands that the turbines of Centonomy turn, a company she set up seven years ago to help people achieve personal financial freedom.

Over 1,500 participants pass through Centonomy programme every year.

“I have long held the belief that everybody can create wealth and live out of their aspirations and over the time my vision has grown to include providing entrepreneur and career training.” She says.

She has been talking money for the last 10 years and has gathered experienced in stock market, portfolio management, unit trust management, investment research, property finance and accounting.

She has a Master’s degree in banking and finance and professional accounting. She sits on the very ledge of 39 years and admits to be at a sound point in her life.

---------------

Is there any particular story about your office desk?

(Laughs) I wish there was. The guy who made it came to the office to check out the space and made this. I don’t think it has any particular tale.

Is money overrated?

No and yes. I think you cannot underscore the importance of money. We need money. It’s important, but it is overrated when it becomes our identity: ‘‘I am a better person because I have more money’’. ‘‘You are lesser than me because you have less money.’’

If I buy this car that makes me look very important., it’s not so much about the attention that I get from people, it’s about feeling better. That should be the guiding principle because at that point it becomes a financial logical thing to say.

Based on your lengthy interactions with people and money, what do you think is the biggest mistake people make about money?

It’s thinking that when people see me looking good, driving the right car, living in the right neighbourhood, wearing the right type of shoes, going to the right joints, people will think that I am doing well.

To me that is the biggest mistake —when we glorify and aspire for the wrong things. The media, for instance, while interviewing people don’t ask about the journey to attain money but rather on the end result, people standing next to their luxury cars or posh homes. That is the wrong focus.