Wadi Degla raises the bar for private clubs

Magazines

The Wadi Degla club facilities in Egypt. courtesy

The saying ‘‘gone golfing’’ brings thoughts of driving a few kilometres away from home and sometimes getting stuck in traffic jams. But soon, playing squash, golf and going to the spa will be a walk away or within your compound.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The arrival of exclusive sporting clubs in Kenya such as Wadi Degla from Egypt, which opens its first club in Runda next week, has stepped up competition for real estate developers and the old country private members’ clubs.

For Wadi Degla, it is about a new active-lifestyle living, relaxed rules for Kenyans seeking to enjoy exclusive leisure experience and a private members’ club for the whole family.

At Wadi Degla clubs to be set up in Karen, Migaa and Runda, it is a place you can head to the squash courts one day, a few kilometres from your house, then get together with your family for breakfast.

Joseph Reda, Wadi Degla Kenya country manager, said the club provides a one-stop shop for families looking to engage in different activities they excel in and within close proximity of each other.

“We are changing the private members’ club culture to become an actual credit to our lifestyle. It’s a place you can go in the morning before work for a workout, then have breakfast together as a family and come back for meetings with business executives as the children enjoy the after school sports programmes,” he said.

Runda club

When entering the tarmacked junction that leads to the main entrance of Wadi Degla Runda, you are tempted to think how ordinary the members’ club is.

The club is located near Runda Paradise, Runda Palms Gardens, Kencom Sacco Homes and Hidden Creek; all upmarket gated-communities.

As you go through the main building which houses the administration block, club house and a business lounge, you begin to see exactly just what the Sh2 billion sports, leisure and social club that sits on a 10-acre piece of land along Kiambu Road has to offer.

A one of its kind in the region, Wadi Degla plans to open a sports club and a separate golf club at Migaa estate.

Over 5,000 Migaa residents will have access to all the Wadi Degla facilities to be constructed.

The company is in the process of acquiring land for the Karen club.

Joseph said when people move house or jobs they tend to have less time to be at the club, which may no longer be in their way, so having many outlets creates a convenience and enables members to try something different by accessing the other locations.

At its Runda club, the sporting ground makes up half of the property and it is carpeted with artificial grass. It has a football pitch that is surrounded by a running track and another track for those who love walking off the tarmac.

The artificial turf is also built into the four tennis courts and the multipurpose court where one can play basketball, handball or volleyball.

A special kind of ‘carpeted floor’ is also found on the children’s play area for safety while they are on the swings and slides.

The club has a fine dining restaurant, an additional casual restaurant, a rooftop sports cafe, a bar and several eateries.

“You really don’t have to sit and watch others play, you could walk into the indoor squash courts and have a go, hit the gym or enjoy a massage,” Joseph said.