Wages, ballooning pension push Rotich’s 2017 budget to Sh2.23trn

Politics and policy

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Kenya’s national budget will grow by Sh162 billion in the next financial year, saddled by a ballooning public service wage and pension bill, newly released official estimates show.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Public expenditure will hit Sh2.23 trillion, up from Sh2.07 trillion in the current financial year, according to data contained in the Treasury’s Budget Review and Outlook Paper (BROP).

The biggest jump will come from an expected ballooning of the pension budget by Sh25 billion, underlining the high cost to the taxpayer of the delayed introduction of the contributory pension scheme for public servants.

The wages and salaries bill, tipped to rise by Sh18 billion, is one of the major drivers of the spending growth, defying recent measures to put a cap on it. Out of the total Sh2.23 trillion budget, Sh1.25 trillion will go into recurrent expenditure, development spending will take Sh673.2 billion while the remaining amount of Sh312.9 billion will go into meeting other expenditures.

Since coming to power in March 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has instituted several measures, including fresh registration of workers, suspension of hiring as well as putting a lid on allowances and perks to tame the ballooning public wage bill and free up more resources for development with only marginal success.

Incremental growth

The Sh18 billion increase in the public wage bill is in line with incremental growth that the vote has maintained in the past three years.

There is, however, no indication as to whether this amount is inclusive of the recent pay rise granted to teachers.

The government last month signed a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with teachers that is expected to push their annual remuneration budget from Sh168 billion to Sh200 billion.

The budget document shows that the pension vote will grow to Sh68.7 billion from Sh60 billion in the current fiscal year but the State also plans to put aside Sh17 billion in seed money to kick-start the civil servants’ contributory pension scheme.

The scheme is seen as key to averting a pension time bomb that has been ticking under the current model where civil servants don’t contribute for their retirement and are paid from tax money in the Consolidated Fund.

Once rolled out, civil servants will contribute two per cent of their monthly salary to the scheme in the first year, five per cent in the second and 7.5 per cent from the third year onwards.

The government will match the contributions with an amount equivalent to 15 per cent of every worker’s monthly pay.

The Treasury’s spending plans also show that the taxpayers will carry a Sh23 billion increase in interest payable on loans burden, revealing the weight of Kenya’s recent borrowing spree from local and foreign markets.