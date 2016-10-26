Waiguru’s personal advisers ran NYS project, MPs told

Politics and policy

Former Devolution secretary Anne Waiguru’s personal advisers and consultants took over the roles of civil servants at the National Youth Service (NYS), the interdicted head of supplies chain management at the agency told Parliament on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Hendrick Nyongesa Pilisi and Jane Wangechi, both suspended from the NYS, told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that Ms Waiguru employed several personal assistants and advisers to work alongside NYS staff, creating room for the theft of more than Sh791 million.

Mr Pilisi said the personal assistants included officers from The Consulting House (TCH) — a company associated with political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi.

“The cabinet secretary attached several personal assistants to NYS officers who had no respect for the laws and attempted to take over our work,” Mr Pilisi said.

He told the committee which is investigating the loss of Sh791 million at NYS that the personal advisors were tasked by Ms Waiguru “to monitor our operations.”

Ms Wangechi named a Ms Lydia as Ms Waiguru’s personal assistant who was ‘‘commanding what I was supposed to do and was interfering with procurement procedures by requiring that goods coming in from suppliers should be taken straight to Kibera for slum upgrading which was contrary to the law.”

Ms Wangechi claimed that when she insisted that incoming supplies be documented before release, Lydia threatened her with sacking.

“Another advisor or personal assistant by the name of Winnie was attached to the construction of the 3.5 kilometre access road in Kibera. There was also a Mr Mbugua,” she said.