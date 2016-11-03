Anne Waiguru testifies over NYS fraud scam before House team

Politics and policy

Former Devolution secretary Anne Waiguru when she appeared before the parliamentary Public Investments Committee at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on March 24, 2016. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru began her testimony on Thursday in Parliament by asking members of the Public Accounts Committee for assurances that it was not pursuing her and was only interested in the truth regarding the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Ms Waiguru said that from watching live broadcasts of the committee's proceedings, she had noticed that some members of the committee asked witnesses leading questions.

She cited questions put to NYS scam key suspects Ben Gethi and Josephine Kabura when they met the committee.

"I seek your assurance before we proceed that this committee is guided by none other than its mandate to seek the truth under the law," she said.

She said that even after Mr Gethi said in a TV programme hosted by Jeff Koinange that he did not know her, he was pushed to state how they were linked.

Ms Waiguru arrived early for the meeting accompanied by Pauline Kamau, her secretary, and a bodyguard. The size of her delegations at previous meetings was large.

Clad in a blue and white dress and formal black shoes, she also carried a large black briefcase.

The meeting took some time to start, with PAC chairman Nicolas Gumbo taking time to have everybody in the room introduce themselves and then read two paragraphs from a book to set the tone.

‘Mind-boggling theft’

"What seems to have happened is simply mind-boggling theft of funds and what baffles is how calmly and mindlessly it was done," said Mr Gumbo.

He did not take Ms Waiguru's comments well and described them as a pre-emptive attempt to gag and intimidate members of the committee.

Other PAC members, Timothy Bosire, Fathia Mahbub and Kanini Kega did also not take her comment well.