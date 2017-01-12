Wajir County in deal with Saudi Arabia to export meat

Politics and policy

A herder with his livestock at a water point in Wajir County on October 11, 2016. PHOTO | BRUHAN MAKONG

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has said the county had entered a business deal with the Saudi government to purchase meat and other livestock products from the county once it builds an abattoir.

Speaking in Wajir Town after jetting back from Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Mr Abdullahi told residents to expect more development before his term expires.

“I am back from Saudi Arabia where we sealed several deals that will boost the development of our county in various sectors including water, health, livestock production and farming,” said Mr Abdullahi.

“Saudi investors and experts will come here on a fact-finding mission. We hope to export meat to the Saudi Kingdom once our abattoir is completed,” said the governor.

He said the Saudi government has provided standards to be met in the abattoir before the deal becomes a reality.

During a recent tour by the South Korean ambassador to Kenya Mr Kun Young Dae, the Korean government also expressed interest in the livestock sector.

Send experts

Mr Dae said the South Korean government would send experts to Wajir County to help in the abattoir construction and other sectors.

Mr Abdullahi said besides Saudi Arabia, meat in various forms -- including fresh, chilled and frozen beef, mutton, goat and lamb meat -- will be exported to other Middle-East countries

The infrastructure within the proposed abattoir includes holding areas and cold rooms for cattle, goats and camels.

The facility will also have emergency slaughter area for weak animals and thereafter a post-mortem follows to ascertain disease free status.

The abattoir has 11 animal holding pens with a capacity of 50 animals, where livestock can be retained for up to three days.