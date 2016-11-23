Watch out for cyber scams on biggest day of online shopping

Magazines

When the clock strikes midnight tonight, Black Friday on local e-tailers (online retailers) will be in full swing, and most likely, a few websites will crash along with it and a few people will fall prey to cyber attacks.

The largely American trend has been taking root in Kenya, with platforms, including Jumia and Kilimall. preparing deals and bargains for the event.

Black Friday takes place the first Friday after Thanksgiving. This year the day falls on November 25 and is a day of big deals and promotions for American shoppers.

“Black Friday is already popular in South Africa, as is Cyber Monday, the following Monday (November 28, 2016) when online shoppers are out in full force looking for tech and gaming bargains.

We also see countries like Kenya and Nigeria following suit, with e-tailers planning big discounts,” says Anton van Heerden, Executive Vice-President, Africa and Middle East at Sage.

With the increased online activity set to happen, security firm Kaspersky Lab expects the number of financial phishing attacks to rise from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday and Christmas.

“While e-commerce customers are making wishes for the upcoming sales, the retailers themselves are preparing their stores for a massive rise in the number of visitors, and financial infrastructure owners – banks and payment systems - are getting ready for a huge increase in the number and value of transactions; cybercriminals are preparing too. At least, that was the case in previous years,” says Karspersky.

Exploit theme

When trying to steal payment data, criminals use different schemes: they may create a fake payment page of a famous payment system, or they copy legitimate online retailer sites or even create 100 per cent fake shops with incredibly attractive offerings. When the victim has chosen the item they like and proceeds to the payment page, they simply steal their financial credentials.

And of course, criminals exploit the Black Friday theme itself. While doing research into the threat landscape in October 2016, Kaspersky Lab researchers spotted a Black-Friday themed phony Internet shop offering products at attractive prices. Which means that weeks before the actual start of the holiday sales, the criminals are already preparing.

In 2013, the concepts of Black Friday and Cyber Monday were already well established in North America and starting to gain momentum elsewhere.

In 2014, the year of the now infamous Sony Entertainment hack, the records set in 2013 were all broken.

And the records were all broken again in 2015. In the US, Cyber Monday 2015 was the largest online sales day, ever.

Online consumers spent a record $3.07 billion and $8.03 billion across the four-day Thanksgiving weekend. IBM analysis shows that, overall, online sales were up by a quarter (26 per cent) on 2014, with 40 per cent of sales now coming from mobile devices.