Water board offices and staff quarters grabbed, MPs told

Private developers have grabbed properties belonging to Coast Water Services Board, including its headquarters and staff quarters, MPs heard on Tuesday.

The water board told the Public Investments Committee (PIC) that the developers have laid claim to almost all its properties following the failure by the National Water Conservation and Pipeline Corporation (NWCPC) to hand over assets to the board in 2005.

Joseph Omwange, the acting chief executive officer, said neither the NWCPC nor the Ministry of Water handed over assets and liabilities to the Coast Water Services Board when it was created in 2004.

“The ministry also has no records for proof of ownership of the assets that the NWCPC purported to have handed over to the Coast Water Services Board,” Mr Omwange told the Adan Keynan-led committee.

Mr Omwange told MPs that land grabbers have ownership documents of the board’s headquarters located on Mikindani Street, off Nkurumah Road in Mombasa.

“The land has been grabbed but not occupied because it has been difficult for the private developers to physically occupy it,” he said.

“For example, all the 42 staff units in Shanzu have been allocated to third parties despite our staff occupation. All the 42 units are in individual names,” he said.

Mr Keynan challenged the board to explain why it could not get the ownership documents given that Coast Water Services Board is an offshoot of the NWCPC.