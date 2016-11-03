We value Kenyan troops in South Sudan, UN says

Politics and policy

Lt-Gen Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki (right), the commander of the UN peacekeeping force in South Sudan who was sacked by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on November 1, 2016 following a damning report showing failure to protect civilians during violence in Juba earlier this year. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

United Nations officials “obviously value” Kenyan military and police contributions to peacekeeping operations in South Sudan, a UN spokesman said on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The comment to reporters came in response to the Kenyan government’s announcement hours earlier that it is pulling all its forces out of South Sudan and disengaging from the peace process in the war-torn country.

The Foreign Ministry in Nairobi said the action was prompted by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon’s sacking on Tuesday of Lt-Gen Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki, the Kenyan commander of the UN mission in South Sudan (Unmiss).

"The process leading to this unfortunate decision not only lacked transparency but did not involve any formal consultation with the government of Kenya,” said a statement by Principal Secretary Monica Juma.

Multiple failures

Mr Ban ordered the replacement of Lt Gen Ondieki on the basis of a report by special UN investigators who cited multiple failures on the part of Unmiss leaders in protecting civilians during attacks by government and rebel forces in Juma in July.

The Kenyan Foreign Ministry said Lt Gen Ondieki was personally not to blame for what it called “systemic dysfunctionality" within Unmiss.

UN spokesman Stephen Dujarric said on Wednesday that the special investigators’ report “does address issues—much broader issues within the mission.”

He added that the UN had not been officially apprised of Kenya’s announced decision to withdraw its 1000-plus troops and from Unmiss, which currently includes 13,723 uniformed personnel.