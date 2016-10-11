Wear shoes of millennials to know where they pinch

Home

I manage millennials who have no respect for work; they threaten to walk out any time. I feel pressed to keep ‘babying’ them so that I don’t lose them. But this is weighing me down. I think I have other more important things that need my attention than irresponsible workers. What do I do?

I do not know how old you are, or indeed what business you are in but you sound like an ordinary manager working in a normal environment. Millions of people in your situation have the same sentiments.

You might wish to know that since the beginning of time, parents have complained about their children in exactly the same words that you now use to describe the millennials that you now work with.

Had you been a fly on the wall when your parents spoke about you at the age of the millennials, I suspect they would have used exactly the same words!

Allow me to confirm that your grandparents used the same words about your parents, and on and on the story goes to the beginning of time. Adults will always have something to say about “children of these days.”

This then brings us to a conversation about the millennials and society in general.

One is often confronted with the question: what is wrong with our children these days, and what can we do to get them to behave better?

This conversation often morphs into issues of managing school children. The topic is most current in the second term of the school calendar when there is much unrest in schools sometimes leading to the destruction of property. Some have speculated that the stress of mock exams might have something to do with this second term unrest.

The third term in the school calendar is characterised by the stress and pressure of end-of-year examinations, which seem to stress government, teachers, parents and students in equal measure.

Society at large is gripped with exam fever every October / November and Kenyans are forced into a state of collective anxiety as they hope and pray that the examination period will pass without serious incidents of cheating, for example.

Insecurity and logistics of ensuring papers get to all the schools on time also preoccupy all stakeholders.

The third term is also a time when doctors see increased numbers of Form Four students who present themselves with all manner of psychological problems.

Under the pressure of impending exams, some students come to our attention because they burn out psychologically as they come to the end of their four-year course.

Some schools remain high in their ranking in examinations by cheating as we saw last year.