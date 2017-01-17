Weatherman cautions farmers against planting after light rains

Politics and policy

Light showers came down over the weekend in Nyeri and its environs but weather experts have warned farmers against planting. PHOTO | GRACE GITAU

Farmers in Mount Kenya region have been advised against preparing their land for planting after rains fell in the area on two consecutive days.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Aberdare Region Meteorology Director Francis Nguatah warned residents that the rains were not only inconsistent but also unreliable for farmers to start planting.

“The rains were not unusual as people want to put it. When the full moon is out light showers are a common phenomenon,” he said.

The rains had given residents a glimmer of hope after months of scorching sun.

Mr Nguatah noted that day temperatures were rising to a high of 27 degrees Celsius and dropping to seven degrees at night .

The showers on Saturday and Sunday afternoon elicited excitement among its residents and Kenyans on social media platforms.

Social media excitement

On Saturday afternoon, only Nyeri Town experienced the rains that lasted less than 15 minutes. Karatina, Othaya and other neighbouring towns experienced light showers.

Social media platforms were awash with posts on the rains which surprised many Kenyans owing to predictions by the weatherman of no rains until March.

Its users shared photos of the rains widely as others drooled over the images through their posts.

Moses Kuria said on his Facebook page: “Proving the weather man wrong, Nyeri raining cats n dogs nani kama Mungu (No one like God).”

A forecast for the month of January indicates that most parts of the country will remain sunny and dry throughout the month.

But a few areas in western Kenya, especially those to the south of the Lake Victoria basin are going to experience occasional light to moderate rainfall.

Crop failure