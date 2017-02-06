Weatherman says rains short-lived, warns farmers against planting

Politics and policy

The short rains that normally start in October failed, affecting short term crop which farmers had planted. PHOTO | FILE

The weatherman has asked farmers not to mistake the rains pounding several parts of the country for the onset of the planting season as they are short-lived.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Peter Ambenje, director at Kenya Metrological Department, said the rains are expected to end this week and warned farmers that they could incur losses should they be tempted to plant now.

“There will be a decrease in clouds starting Friday and by Tuesday the rains will have disappeared, so farmers should not plant since the rain will not last for long,” Mr Ambenje said last week.

Western parts of the country, Nairobi and Central Kenya have been receiving rains since the beginning of this week after a long drought.

The short rains that normally start in October failed, affecting short term crop which farmers had planted.

The met department, in its seven-day focus, had said that most parts of the country would receive rain in this period. According to Mr Ambenje, the department will release three month focus for March-April-May on 14th of this month.

The weatherman is anticipating drought to continue until April, a move that is likely to affect major agricultural commodities such as tea and coffee.

The current drought is expected to cut tea production by 12 per cent to 416 million kilogrammes from 473 million registered in 2016.