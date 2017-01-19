Week of gourmet delights in Nairobi

Magazines

Returning for the fourth edition, NRW 2017 will see over 60 restaurants participating. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenya’s culinary scene has grown substantially over the last few years, with new restaurants opening frequently. New cuisines have recently been introduced such as Lebanese, Irish, Persian, Turkish and many more.

With all this variety in the industry, what better time to experience it than during the annual Nairobi Restaurant Week.

Returning for the fourth edition, NRW 2017 will see over 60 restaurants participating, each with unique and distinctive lunch and dinner menus.

Taking place from Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, February 5, this year’s edition has exciting offers.

For the 10 days, restaurants will be offering prix-fixe menus with two course lunches for Sh950 and three course dinners with a complimentary beverage for Sh1, 950.

NRW 2017 have teamed up with spirits distributor, Pernod Ricard Kenya, whose extensive portfolio of spirits includes Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Havana Club, Olmeca Tequila and Beefeater Gin.

Classic cocktails made from these liquors will be on offer at participating restaurants.

“Nairobi Restaurant Week is the ultimate culinary experience. Our city’s vibrant dining scene takes centre stage for 10 days, with chefs pulling out all the stops to wine and dine customers.

It’s truly the perfect way to kick off the new year and celebrate our blossoming restaurant scene,” said Michelle Slater, the general manager at EatOut Kenya.

In a bid to promote responsible drinking, EatOut have partnered with taxi-hailing app Little Cabs, to offer discounted taxi rides to and from restaurants.

EatOut Kenya also hosted a charity cocktail last evening where all the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Farm Africa, an international organisation which helps farmers increase their harvests, build their incomes and sustain natural resources, in partnership with governments and the private sector.

Chef Ashley Palmer–Watts, Group Executive Head Chef at the Michelin starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal was present at the charity cocktail where he teamed up with Chefs Dennis, Luca and Alan to prepare exquisite canapes for the evening to kick off the event.